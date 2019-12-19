UP assembly adjourned sine die amid Oppn uproar

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday amid uproar by opposition members on law and order in the state and other issues. Amid the din, the second supplementary budget was passed by voice vote without any discussion.

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members created noisy scenes over various issues, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings for a brief period. When the House reassembled, opposition members resumed

their protest. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said since the opposition members were not interested in the peaceful conduct of the proceedings, it would be better to have the House adjourned sine die.

Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit then took the mood of the House and with a majority of the members supporting the resolution, adjourned the proceedings sine die. The UP Assembly was otherwise likely to be adjourned sine die on Friday.

Before making the announcement, he put to voice vote the second supplementary budget, which was passed unanimously without any discussion. The Adityanath government had on Tuesday tabled the second supplementary demands to the tune of Rs 4,210.85 crore in the state Assembly, with a thrust on ambitious expressway projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

