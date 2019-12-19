Muslim organisations in Chandigarh protest against Citizenship Act
Muslim organisations in Chandigarh took to the streets to protest against the newly amended citizenship law.
Muslim organisations in Chandigarh took to the streets to protest against the newly amended citizenship law. Holding placards stating "We oppose Citizenship Amendment Act" and "Boycott CAA and NRC", the people sat on the road and staged a peaceful protest.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Since the notification of the Act, there have been protests across the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh
- Citizenship (Amendment) Act
- NRC
- Sikh
- Indian
- Bangladesh
- Afghanistan
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Indian American announces to run for Congress
Soccer-Coyle named Chennaiyin coach in Indian Super League
Indian-origin Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 US presidential race
Indian Envoy discusses energy cooperation with US Senator Bill Cassidy
President Kovind greets Indian Navy personnel on Navy Day