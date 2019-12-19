Muslim organisations in Chandigarh protest against Citizenship Act

Muslim organisations in Chandigarh took to the streets to protest against the newly amended citizenship law. Holding placards stating "We oppose Citizenship Amendment Act" and "Boycott CAA and NRC", the people sat on the road and staged a peaceful protest.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Since the notification of the Act, there have been protests across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.