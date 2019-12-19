Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan; Vanasthali registers min temp of 4.4 deg C

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Thursday with Vanasthali in Tonk recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 4.4 degrees Celsius. Pilani registered a low of 4.7 degrees Celsius while Bhilwara and Churu both shivered at 5.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Sawaimadhopur, Chittorgarh, Ganganagar, and Jaipur registered night temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius respectively. Bikaner, Phalodi, and Barmer also recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees Celsius and 11.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

