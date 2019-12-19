Left Menu
Kejriwal launches free WiFi scheme, says paradoxical that internet suspended in Delhi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:08 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:45 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a free WiFi scheme on Thursday and said it was paradoxical that internet services were shut by authorities on this day due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the city. Kejriwal said the people in the country were "scared" as 70 percent of them have no documents to prove their citizenship.

There was no need for the amended citizenship law and the government needs to focus on providing jobs to the youth, he said. Telecom operators on Thursday suspended internet, voice and messaging services in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police in the wake of protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

