Left Menu
Development News Edition

Historian Guha, scores of protesters detained in Karnataka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:59 IST
Historian Guha, scores of protesters detained in Karnataka

Scores of people, including writer and historian Ramachandra Guha, were detained during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in different parts of Karnataka on Thursday. Protests were held at several places of the State, including Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Mysuru and Ballary where police detained demonstrators who violated prohibitory orders.

Guha was detained near the Town Hall here, where he said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens. He was taken away by police personnel and led to a vehicle parked nearby.

Chairperson and Managing Director of biopharmaceuticals enterprise Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expressed shock over the police action. "This is shocking n reflects the total lack of understanding of fundamental freedom to express dissent - a peaceful protest shd not be mishandled in this manner", she said on Twitter.

With protests planned by various groups in different parts of the state against the CAA, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the law. The Chief Minister on Wednesday had declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the CAA BJP-ruled State.

"I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, he said "we have not given permission for any agitation in favour or against the law, and section 144 (prohibitory orders) is in place." "... no one should organise any programmes in this regard and every one should maintain peace...police are monitoring things," he added.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officials in the morning and reviewed security arrangements across the state. Authorities clamped section 144 of the CrPC in various parts of the state including Bengaluru and Mangaluru with immediate effect on Wednesday evening that will be in force till the midnight of December 21.

Alleging the Congress was behind the protest, Yediyurappa said it is because of people like U T Khader (Congress MLA) such things are happening, and if they continue in the same way, they will have to face the consequences. Khader had recently claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders" if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling finds floor around $1.31 amid renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit

Sterling stabilized on Thursday around 1.31, after giving back all of its post-election gains on fears that Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal by the end of next year.The British currency had initially surged to above...

Delhi HC dismisses plea of one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape case claiming juvenility.

Delhi HC dismisses plea of one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape case claiming juvenility....

France on strike: New protests in Paris, negotiations resume

Paris, Dec 19 AP Traffic improved slightly on French trains Thursday as nationwide strikes over the governments retirement reform entered a 15th day and small signs of progress emerged in negotiations with unions. However, the crisis hittin...

FACTBOX-Who's who in Algeria's political crisis

Algeria swore in its new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Thursday, a week after an election that was rejected by a mass protest movement as a charade designed to keep the old ruling elite in power. These are some of the main players.THE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019