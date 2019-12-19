Historian Guha, scores of protesters detained in Karnataka

Scores of people, including writer and historian Ramachandra Guha, were detained during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in different parts of Karnataka on Thursday. Protests were held at several places of the State, including Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Mysuru and Ballary where police detained demonstrators who violated prohibitory orders.

Guha was detained near the Town Hall here, where he said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens. He was taken away by police personnel and led to a vehicle parked nearby.

Chairperson and Managing Director of biopharmaceuticals enterprise Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expressed shock over the police action. "This is shocking n reflects the total lack of understanding of fundamental freedom to express dissent - a peaceful protest shd not be mishandled in this manner", she said on Twitter.

With protests planned by various groups in different parts of the state against the CAA, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the law. The Chief Minister on Wednesday had declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the CAA BJP-ruled State.

"I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, he said "we have not given permission for any agitation in favour or against the law, and section 144 (prohibitory orders) is in place." "... no one should organise any programmes in this regard and every one should maintain peace...police are monitoring things," he added.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officials in the morning and reviewed security arrangements across the state. Authorities clamped section 144 of the CrPC in various parts of the state including Bengaluru and Mangaluru with immediate effect on Wednesday evening that will be in force till the midnight of December 21.

Alleging the Congress was behind the protest, Yediyurappa said it is because of people like U T Khader (Congress MLA) such things are happening, and if they continue in the same way, they will have to face the consequences. Khader had recently claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders" if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)..

