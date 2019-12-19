Maha: Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav shot in Mumbai, accused arrested

Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Keshav Jadhav was allegedly shot at on Thursday morning by an unknown miscreant in Vikhroli. Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson, told ANI: "At around 7:10 am today, Jadhav was visiting Sai Baba temple, when some assailant fired on him. The bullet hit his right shoulder and he was critically injured."

Jadhav has since been admitted to Godrej Hospital in Vikhroli for treatment. Ashok further stated that the accused was later nabbed and is currently under interrogation.

A case under Sections 307 and 34 of IPC and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.