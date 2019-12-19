Left Menu
Modi govt not focussing on economy, running its own agenda: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:31 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that the Narendra Modi government is running its own agenda and not focussing on the economy, which was suffering badly. Gehlot said despite the present economic situation, where people are losing jobs and businesses are adversely impacted, people were still chanting the prime minister's name.

"I would like to tell those who chant 'Modi-Modi' that now it has become 'Modi hai to mandi hai' (Modi is responsible for economic slowdown) in place of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (Modi makes it possible)," Gehlot said while addressing MSME conclave here. He said the country faced economic slowdown during the previous UPA government's rule as well but the impact was low because of the policies of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"But this time the situation is worst. The government is not focused on economy, which should have been the prime agenda of the government. Instead of focusing on economy, they are running their own agenda and pushing the country to a direction where no one knows what will happen. "The country's situation is very bad. It is in the ICU. The condition of automobile sector, textile industries, diamond industry is well known. The government's advisors, RBI governors had to resign. Finance minister's husband said the government has no understanding about the economy. This is the situation in the country," he said.

Gehlot said while the northeast was burning and protests were taking place against Citizenship Amendment Act, Kashmir was under lockdown and people were losing jobs. There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, he said. The chief minister assured the businessmen and industrialists that the government would take decisions as per their sentiments and for accelerating growth and development of the state.

He also launched the new Industrial Development Policy-2019, Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2019, Chief Minister's Small Scale Industries Promotion Scheme-2019, Solar Energy Policy-2019 and Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy-2019. Energy Minister B D Kalla, Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena and others were present at the event.

