TN cops on alert following reports of extremist infiltration

Police are on high alert following reports of infiltration of four extremists into the Western region of Tamil Nadu from Kerala, allegedly targeting some Hindu outfit leaders. An Intelligence agency from Delhi has circulated their photographs across the region and checks intensified, particularly railway stations and bus-stands in Salem, Tirupur and Coimbatore, police sources said.

However, there was no specific information about the outfit they belonged to and also about their motives, the sources said. Police have also alerted check posts from Salem-Coimbatore and vehicle checks intensified in search of a specific car being used by the infiltrators, who are allegedly on a mission to target some Hindu outfit leaders,they added.

Police are maintaining tight vigil amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across Tamil Nadu..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.