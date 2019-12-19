Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA protesters pelt stones at police in MP town

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khandwa
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:50 IST
Anti-CAA protesters pelt stones at police in MP town

Protesters returning from the site of an anti-citizenship law agitation pelted stones at police here on Thursday, resulting in tension in this communally sensitive town in Madhya Pradesh, officials said. Police wielded batons to disperse the stone-pelting crowd which damaged a car, they said.

Defying prohibitory orders imposed in the town, a large number of people gathered in the Idgah area to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). After the end of the 'Save the Constitution' protest, agitators were returning from the site in form of a rally when the police intervened, an official said.

The police asked the protesters, who were raising slogans, not to take out the rally, he said. This angered the marchers who pelted stones at police personnel in Imlipura and Bada Bam areas, causing tension in the communally sensitive town, the official said.

The protesters were carrying placards with slogans against the CAA and the NRC. Police cane-charged the stone pelters, who damaged a car and a few other properties, he said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Gathre and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Keshav Pande, among other officials, soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control, the official said. When police personnel prevented the protesters from moving forward, a heated argument broke out between the two sides, eyewitnesses said.

Pande said since section 144 of the CrPC was in force, banning assembly of people, taking out rally was not permitted. Khandwa S P Shivdayal Singh said the situation was under control and five companies of additional force (around 500 personnel) were deployed in the town to maintain peace.

The protest was organised on the call given by the Shehar Qazi (the town's chief Muslim priest) against the CAA, which promises citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Grant Rs 40,543 cr to fill resource gap: CM to 15th Finance

Grant Rs 40,543 cr to fill resource gap CM to 15th Finance Commission Amaravati, Dec 19 PTI Noting that Andhra Pradesh is facing financial imbalances due to bifurcation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday requested the 15...

Violence will make it easier for govt to suppress cause: AAP on CAA protests

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Thursday appealed to people to peacefully protest against the amended Citizenship Act, saying violence will give a bad name to the whole movement and make it easier for the government to suppress the cause. Noting...

Fiscal 2020 domestic spending bill advances in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate, hoping to meet a looming deadline, on Thursday advanced legislation to fund an array of domestic programs through Sept. 30 in a bid to prevent government agency shutdowns when existing funds expire at the end of this week.T...

Guv writes to Health dept to take action on demands for

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has written to the state Health department to take appropriate action into the demands for the removal of vice chancellor of WBUHS Dr Rajendra Pandey for his alleged professional misconduct, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019