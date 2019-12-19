Gang posing as cops dupe man of jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh in

An unidentified gang duped a man of gold ornaments worth Rs 24 lakh by posing as police personnel here, police said on Thursday. Chinnayya(56), a jeweller from Pollachi, was returning home from on Wednesday night with 650 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs 24 lakh when the incident occurred, they said.

He hired an autorickshaw to get to Pollachi but was waylaid by the gang disguised as police officers, who took his baggage under the pretext of checking and fled the scene. Based on a complaint, a hunt was launched for the miscreants, they said..

