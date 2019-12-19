Venezuelan man arrested for smuggling narcotics worth Rs 88 lakh

A Venezuelan man has been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country narcotics worth Rs 88 lakh by concealing it inside his body, a statement issued by the Customs department said on Thursday. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Sau Paulo (Brazil) via Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) last week.

"On the basis of credible suspicion and intelligence of him being a swallower, the passenger was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, New Delhi after due direction of a court, for recovery of narcotics substance concealed inside his body," said Dinesh Meena, Joint Commissioner (customs preventive), Delhi in the statement. A total of 90 capsules were recovered from the passenger, containing 880 grams of white coloured powder. It was tested and confirmed to be "Methaqualone" with estimated international market value of Rs 88 lakh, which were concealed inside his body, he said.

Methaqualone is used as a sedative or hypnotic medication. The accused has been arrested and the narcotics capsules were seized, Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.