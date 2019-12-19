Left Menu
Delhi Excise dept busts bar and club operating without license

The Excise department has busted a bar and club in the Punjabi bag area for serving and selling liquor without having any licence or paying excise duty.

Delhi Excise dept busts bar and club operating without license
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Excise department has busted a bar and club in the Punjabi bag area for serving and selling liquor without having any licence or paying excise duty. The Excised department has also arrested a person identified as Parkas Kunal Pandey from the bar. The arrested person is the accused who is 34-year-old and is a resident of Tagore garden extension in Delhi.

In a statement, the Excise department said, "Secret inputs were received regarding a bar and club which was serving and selling liquor without any licence of restaurant and excise. After verifying the inputs, a raid was conducted at Infinity lounge Dine and Bar Club road in Punjabi bag area of Delhi." Bills of liquor and food ordered were seized, the Excise department said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

