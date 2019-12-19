Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women PCR vans for five Pb cities to help stranded women reach home safely

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:02 IST
Women PCR vans for five Pb cities to help stranded women reach home safely

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered that all-women Police Control Room vans to be mobilized in major five cities of the state to provide free safe transport to women in distress. PCR vans rushing to help stranded women seeking to be dropped safely to their home or workplace will be manned entirely by women police personnel in Mohali, Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Punjab DGP, Dinkar Gupta said here on Thursday.

Notably, the Chief Minister had launched the scheme on December 3, amid growing concerns over the safety of women, whereby police help is provided to women stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am. The DGP said that since the launch of the scheme to drop women safely home, a total of 40 calls had been received on 100/112, 181 and 1091 helpline numbers between December 3 and December 18.

Women callers are connected immediately to the Police Patrolling Vehicles and concerned police stations as part of the pick-up and drop facility, available to women who do not have access to a safe vehicle, including taxi or three-wheeler, DGP said. Giving details of the distress calls received so far, the DGP said in a statement here that the minimum response time taken by police patrolling parties to reach the caller was seven minutes and the maximum 30 minutes, averaging a total of 12 minutes.

"The police parties safely dropped callers at their place of residence/place where they wanted to go. In some cases, women journalists from electronic media also gave dummy calls to the Police Control Room to check the police response time, and successfully verified the same,” he said. In majority of the cases, a woman police officer was present in the PCR, said the DGP, adding that the scheme is still in the initial stage and having some teething problems, which were being streamlined.

"Once that is done, all PCR vans helping women in distress will have a lady cop,” he added. Though the scheme was officially announced for women stranded between 9 pm and 6 am, the DGP said the Chief Minister had directed the police to ensure support to any woman who feels unsafe at any time of the day, he said.

Acting on this directive, the Pathankot Police had on December 5, helped out a woman who had called at around 8.05 pm by dropping her safely home, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Violent protests over citizenship law leave 2 dead in southern India

Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against Indias new citizenship law in the southern Indian city of Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot. Local gove...

UP: Internet services suspended in Meerut, Bareilly

Internet services have been suspended in Meerut and Bareilly following the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. In Meerut, the administration has snapped the services on Thursday evening which will remain impose...

Gunshots ring out in central Moscow as police cordon off bigger area

Gunshots were heard in central Moscow near the headquarters of Russias FSB security service on Thursday evening after the agency was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying it had neutralized an attacker and several people had been woun...

Pompeo says U.S. to restrict visas for Iranian officials detaining peaceful protesters

The United States will restrict visas for current or former Iranian officials who abuse or detain peaceful protests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, as Washington ramps up its campaign to pressure on the Islamic Republic.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019