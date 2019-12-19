Delhi govt orders closure of departmental stores selling beer, wine
The Delhi government has ordered closure of department stores selling wine and beer from Friday, official sources said.
Sources told PTI on Thursday that the decision would impact around 125 departmental stores in Delhi.
The decision was taken following several violations by such outlets, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
