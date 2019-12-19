Opium worth Rs 1 cr en route to Haryana seized in Gr Noida

Over 60 kg opium, having an estimated worth of Rs 1 crore in the market, was seized in Greater Noida and two people arrested while transporting it, police said on Thursday. Police also recovered Rs 25 lakh cash from their Delhi-registered Renault Duster, while two of their partners managed to escape, they said.

"The opium was being brought from Chhattisgarh and was being taken to Kurukshetra in Haryana where it was to be supplied at some hotels and farm houses," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said. "Overall, 63 kg opium was recovered and Rs 25 lakh cash found in the car. Two of the accused have been arrested and their SUV impounded," Krishna told reporters.

Those arrested have been identified as Arun Bhuiya, a native of Jharkhand, and Satish, from Kurukshetra in Haryana, the police said. Those absconding are Dinesh Yadav and Vishweshwar Yadav, both from Jharkhand, the police added.

An FIR has been registered in the case at Beta II police station in Greater Noida under provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

