Gandhian attitude must for humankind to meet contemporary challenges: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said humans cannot succeed in meeting contemporary challenges without a Gandhian attitude, an official statement said. Presiding over the second meeting of the national committee for commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said there is global reverence for Gandhiji because the world is realising that his vision of peace and equality, and his method of non-violence are more relevant today than they were in his times.

"If the humankind is going to succeed in meeting the critical contemporary challenges, it cannot be without this Gandhian attitude - towards other people, towards flora and fauna, and towards the earth," the president was quoted as saying in the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. He said parts of the world are facing great strife, and the whole world is facing a climate catastrophe.

"The scientific community has made grave predictions about the fate of the planet. Here again, Gandhiji can show us the way forward," Kovind said. The president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has converted Gandhiji's agenda of cleanliness into a people's movement.

"Due to this widespread popular participation, Gandhiji's dream of a clean India is getting realised in a short span of less than five years," he said. The success in the direction of making the country 'open defecation free' is a great collective achievement, the President said.

"Over the past few months, there has been massive increase in awareness about the impact of single-use plastic on our environment. The enthusiasm of the youth about the various programmes related to Gandhi Jayanti reassures us that the Gandhian legacy is secure with our future generations," he said. The president received first copies of an e-book on commemorative activities compiled by the Ministry of Culture and an anthology on Gandhiji compiled by the Ministry of External Affairs from the Prime Minister who formally released them.

The national committee was constituted for commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the national and international level. The committee includes the Vice-President, Prime Minister, chief ministers of all states, representatives from across the political spectrum, Gandhians, thinkers, and eminent persons from all walks of life.

The committee also has nine international members, including two former Secretaries-General of the United Nations - Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-Moon.

