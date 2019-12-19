Two seriously injured in violence during protest in Mangaluru

Two persons were seriously injured during the protest opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of an hospital here, police said on Thursday. Mangaluru city police Commissioner P S Harsha said as there was an attack on the police, they had to use force.

"Two are seriously injured on the civilian side and until the last information that I have got they are under going treatment at the ICU," Harsha said. Speaking to reporters here, he said about 20 police personnel, including DCP (Law and Order) and DCP (Crime) have also received severe injuries.PTI MVG KSU RS BN BN.

