Samajwadi Party asks people to use 'satyagraha' against CAA

After violent protests against the amended citizenship law, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday appealed to people to make 'satyagraha' as their weapon against the "anti-constitutional" law. "Appeal: Make Satyagraha your weapon to protest against anti-constitutional CAA. Dictatorial government should stop atrocities on common man. This is matter of unity and

brotherhood of the country. The politics of hatred should stop. Hear everyone, as in democracy everyone has right to protest," the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet in Hindi. SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav also said that the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) should be peaceful.

