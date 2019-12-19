MSS Wakf Board students stage protest against CAA Madurai, Dec 19 (PTI): Students of the MSS Wakf Boardcollege staged a demonstration here on Thursday in protestagainst the Citizenship Amendment Act

Girl students did not participate in the protest, policesaid

Meanwhile, the management announced an indefiniteclosureof the college. PTI SSNAPR APR

