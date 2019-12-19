Couple held for "cheating" depositors of over Rs 1.2 cr
A couple was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly cheating the public of over Rs 1.2 crore on the promise of doubling their money, police said. The woman is in-charge for UIRC sisters wing of Malakpet area here and her husband is the founder member and general secretary of UniversalIslamic Research Center (UIRC) Hyderabad, a release from Hyderabad Police said.
The duo lured Muslim women to invest money in three schemes run by them and also an Islamic Public School with a promise to double their money and returns and collected Rs 1.2 crore from them, police said. However, they failed to give any returns nor the deposited amounts after which two cases were registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishment Act, police said.
Further investigation led to their arrest, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- UIRC
- Malakpet
- Islamic Public School
ALSO READ
27 detained in Delhi while protesting Hyderabad gang-rape, murder; later released
My daughter's soul at peace now: Hyderabad veterinarian's father on encounter
'We salute you': Saina Nehwal lauds Hyderabad police
Cops can't act like lynch mob, attempt to distract people: rights activists on Hyderabad encounter
In India, good will always prevail over evil: Rathore lauds Hyderabad Police