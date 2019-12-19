India, US ask Pakistan to take immediate, irreversible action against terror networks

India and the United States have called upon Pakistan to take "immediate and irreversible" action against all terrorist networks, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar e-Taiba (LeT), and ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner. A joint statement issued on Thursday after the second high-level Indo-US 2+2 Dialogue called on Pakistan to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks.

The dialogue took place on Washington on Wednesday and was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and their American counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper. The Ministers condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for concerted action against all terrorist networks including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Haqqani Network, Hizbul Mujahideen, TTP, and D-Company.

"The Ministers called on Pakistan to take an immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner and to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot," the statement added. India appreciated the US support at the United Nations for global terrorist designation of JeM leader Masood Azhar and others. The US welcomed changes in Indian law that will facilitate further cooperation on terrorist designations.

Addressing a press briefing after the talks, the External Affairs Minister stressed that counter-terrorism efforts were discussed at talks and these have been boosted by growing consensus on the nature of terror threats in the region and dangers of cross-border terrorism and sanctuaries. Jaishankar said he appreciates "very much" the sentiments expressed by Secretary Pompeo on the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that killed more than 170 people in India's financial capital 11 years ago.

"We also discussed ways to address these challenges including by working closely together at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). We also took note of exchanges between our judicial academies for the appreciation of challenges and evolving practices in adjudicating counter-terrorism cases," the minister added. (ANI)

