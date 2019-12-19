Protest should not be violent, appeals Sukhbir Badal amid anti-CAA stir

In view of the ongoing demonstrations against the Citizenship law, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appealed the protestors to stay peaceful and not to violate the law of land. "I appeal that protests should not be violent. As for the act, I had said in Parliament also that no religion should be excluded from the Citizenship Amendment Act," Badal said while speaking to ANI.

Protests against the CAA have erupted in several parts of the country including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Section 144 was imposed in the north-east area and Red Fort area to maintain law and order hours after the call for a peaceful march against the Citizenship Amendment Act was denied by the police from Red Fort area to Shaheed Park, ITO for today.

Protests escalated in Delhi on Sunday over the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

