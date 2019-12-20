Left Menu
Entry, exit gates of all metro stations opened, says DMRC

The entry and exit gates of all metro stations including Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are open and services have resumed in all stations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 10:18 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 10:16 IST
Logo of DMRC. Image Credit: ANI

The entry and exit gates of all metro stations including Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are open and services have resumed in all stations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. The entry and exit gates of some of the metro stations were shut as a precautionary measure due to the protests at various places against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," DMRC tweeted. Earlier today, Delhi Metro said that the entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh stations were shut and trains will not be halting at the affected stations.

"Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. All other stations are open and services are normal," DMRC said in a tweet. Yesterday, entry and exit gates at 20 metro stations including Barakhamba Road, ITO, Munirka and Mandi House were shut amid the anti-CAA protests at various locations in the city.

On Sunday, the Delhi Metro had suspended services at 15 metro stations on the Magenta and Yellow lines as a precautionary measure. The CAA seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

