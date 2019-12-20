Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Ghaziabad DM orders FIR against 13 private schools for violating instructions

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate has ordered registration of FIRs against 13 private schools for defying the state government's order to remain shut on December 19 and 20 due to cold weather.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 12:00 IST
UP: Ghaziabad DM orders FIR against 13 private schools for violating instructions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate has ordered registration of FIRs against 13 private schools for defying the state government's order to remain shut on December 19 and 20 due to cold weather.

"The orders of closing all the schools in the state for December 19 and December 20 were given keeping in mind the extreme cold weather. However, 13 private schools were found open which is a violation of the orders. Therefore, an FIR will be filed against these schools," Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad District Magistrate told ANI.

Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, following last weeks' heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Entry, exit gates of 3 Delhi metro stations closed: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC closed three metro stations in view of protest in the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act.Entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid are closed. Trains will not h...

Invited leaders of anti-CAA agitation for talks: Assam CM

Allaying fears over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 CAA, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said he invited leaders of anti- citizenship law agitation for talks and that his government was committed to work for the best i...

No excuses will be accepted for not reporting on Duty: CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF asked all officers of the rank of Commandant and above to report under all circumstances to their duties and no excuses of cancellation of trains and flights would be accepted. We are ensuring that ever...

Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from Apr 2020

Mahindra Group on Friday said Anand Mahindra will step down as Executive Chairman from April 1, 2020. With effect from April 1, 2020, Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the board of Mahindra Mahindra. This is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019