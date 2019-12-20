Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid peaceful: Police Commissoner Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI): Barring some slogan shouting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, prayers at the historic Mecca Masjid here passed off peacefully, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said here on Friday. "City is peaceful. Except for some slogan shouting against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), situation at Mecca Masjid was peaceful.

Though there was no additional deployment of force, our senior officials were present at the mosque," Kumar told PTI. The city has been witnessing sporadic protests by various organisations, including students and political parties, against the CAA for the past few days..

