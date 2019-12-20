Left Menu
WB Govenor disagrees with Mamata's UN-monitored referendum

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:35 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:35 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday disagreed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's demand for a UN-monitored referendum on Citizenship (Amendment) Act besides the proposed nationwide NRC and said such assertions are bound to send wrong signals. Dhankhar appealed to the chief minister to withdraw her statement to this effect.

The governor said he is against any Indian citizen trying to take "dispute resolution" to any outside body, including the United Nations. "An authority should not seek such an intervention...

this does not do any honour to our country," he said on the sidelines of an event organised by Assocham. Speaking at a rally in the city on Thursday, Banjerjee challenged the Narendra Modi government to go for a UN- monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC across the country.

"When honourable chief minister made that observation yesterday, I found it was in public domain. I was in deep pain and anguish. Several people called me. I, therefore, went public and appealed to her very firmly and politely that this should be withdrawn. "This does not suit her stature either for the position she holds or the experience she has," he said.

Dhankhar said the Constitution of the country provides a "very effective mechanism" for dispute resolution of individuals, of the states or between the Union and states. The governor, who had a face-off with the state government on various issues, has been urging people to stop protesting against the new citizenship law as the Supreme Court has refused to stay its operation.

"I have been pained, disturbed...I again urge the chief minister to seriously ponder over my suggestions and request her this should not be done. Let us keep our situation within the system of the Constitution..any such effort is bound to send signals of a very wrong nature." The governor said he was confident that the cm would heed his advice and ponder over it. He said the country has very "sound system" and is "vibrant and stable democracy" in the world.

Dhankhar said he had spoken to NITI Aayog Vice Chairman for an interaction between officials of the policy think tank and leaders of Industries in the state. "I have a plan to do everything I can do to promote welfare of people of the West Bengal. I have spoken to NITI Aayog vice chairman and he has been good enough to say that he would be happy to interact with the leaders of industries of the state," Dhankhar said.

He further said, "As and when, it happens, I am sure, it will be to the hundred per cent advantage of the state. If the leading personnel of the NITI Aayog interact and know what industries people have to say that will be a way forward approach." PTI BDC MM 12201344 NNNN SNS SNS.

