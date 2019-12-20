Left Menu
Development News Edition

Section 144 not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid: Delhi Police

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area has not been imposed in walled city Jama Masjid.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:48 IST
Section 144 not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid: Delhi Police
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area has not been imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. Thousands of people gathered at Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi and raised slogans of "Aazadi" and "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" in a major protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"We are giving permission for all the protest in designated places. We cannot allow protests anywhere in Delhi as it creates inconvenience for the public. Section 144 is not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. People here are cooperating and want peace. Delhi police is also working for the same," Randhawa told reporters here. Randhawa and other senior Police officers visited Jama Masjid to inspect the area and also arranged security measures.

Locals were seen offering roses to Randhawa and other senior Police officers at Jama Masjid. Meanwhile, Delhi Police held a flag march in the Seelampur area to maintain law and order in the area and are keeping a close vigil on social media accounts.

Police have also detained over thirty-seven people from the area. The Delhi Police is using five drones to monitor the situation in North East Delhi where prohibitory orders are in force in view of protests which had recently turned violent.

Earlier this week, police were forced to use tear gas shells to disperse protestors in the area after they torched two buses. Section 144 has been imposed in twelve out of fourteen stations in North East Delhi.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

CAA sending wrong signals to 17 cr Muslims, says Cong veteran Ashwani Kumar, bats for consensus

Expressing deep concern over violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the country, senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Friday urged the Centre to roll-back the new citizenship law until ...

Pondicherry University students council to boycott 27th annual

The Students Council of Pondicherry University on Friday decided to boycott the 27th annual convocation on December 23 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. This was stated in a joint release b...

People gather at Delhi's Central Park, raise slogans in support of CAA

Scores of people gathered at the Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday evening and raised slogans in favour of the amended Citizenship Act.The national capital has been witnessing multiple protests against the new legislation for the la...

Soccer-Iran gives FIFA commitment on women's access to matches - source

Irans Football Federation has given world governing body FIFA a written commitment that women will be allowed to attend matches in the domestic club league, a source with knowledge of the discussions said on Friday.In October, Iranian women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019