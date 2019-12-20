Section 144 not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid: Delhi Police

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area has not been imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. Thousands of people gathered at Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi and raised slogans of "Aazadi" and "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" in a major protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"We are giving permission for all the protest in designated places. We cannot allow protests anywhere in Delhi as it creates inconvenience for the public. Section 144 is not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. People here are cooperating and want peace. Delhi police is also working for the same," Randhawa told reporters here. Randhawa and other senior Police officers visited Jama Masjid to inspect the area and also arranged security measures.

Locals were seen offering roses to Randhawa and other senior Police officers at Jama Masjid. Meanwhile, Delhi Police held a flag march in the Seelampur area to maintain law and order in the area and are keeping a close vigil on social media accounts.

Police have also detained over thirty-seven people from the area. The Delhi Police is using five drones to monitor the situation in North East Delhi where prohibitory orders are in force in view of protests which had recently turned violent.

Earlier this week, police were forced to use tear gas shells to disperse protestors in the area after they torched two buses. Section 144 has been imposed in twelve out of fourteen stations in North East Delhi.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.