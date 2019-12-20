AP: Protest continues against CM Reddy's idea of three capitals

Villagers in Amaravati continued their protest on Friday at Mandadam village by sitting on 'Dharna' against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea to introduce three capitals in the state. Jana Sena Party leaders extended their support to the capital region people.

Sharing fears and apprehensions on three capitals proposal, a farmer said, "We want development of Amaravati but not our lands back." At Thullur village, people took to the streets and held 'Vanta Varpu' (cooking and eating on roads) program.

They lament that their lives are brought on to the roads with the three capital formula. "We gave our lands for the sake of capital, now what will happen to our future generations," he asked. Waving black flags, farmers protested on roads and raised slogans against three capitals proposal.

Police personnel has been deployed in the area and prohibitory orders were also in place to maintain the law and order situation. Meanwhile, the state government officials have maintained that the decision on forming three capitals will only come after the 'expert committee' formed to study the proposal will submit its report.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals for the state to give a push to "decentralised development". He had said that the state may have different legislative, executive and judicial capitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.