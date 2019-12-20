CAA agitation: Delhi Police conducts flag march in Seelampur area

Amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Friday conducted flag march in Seelampur are of the national capital. "There is peace in the region. 10 companies of paramilitary forces deployed and 1500 other security personnel also present in the sensitive areas here. Drones also being used to monitor the situation," said VP Surya, DCP Northeast Delhi.

RP Meena, Additional DCP North East Delhi, and other senior officers were also present during the march. Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed near Jafrabad metro station as a precautionary measure, informed DCP Northeast Delhi Ved Prakesh.

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered at the Jama Masjid area of old Delhi on Friday and raised slogans of ''Aazadi and ''Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi'' in a major protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.

