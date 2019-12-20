Left Menu
Protests against citizenship law in UP's Gorakhpur after Friday prayers, stones pelted at cops

  • Gorakhpur
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 16:33 IST
Large demonstrations against the amended citizenship law were held here after Friday prayers with protesters pelting stones at police personnel in at least one place. Police fired teargas shells to disperse the violent protesters outside Anjuman Islamia in the Khoonipur area.

People in large numbers came out of mosques such as Jama Masjid and Madina Masjid here and demonstrated on roads against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens, the police said. Tension prevailed in Ghantaghar, Shahmaroof, Nakhas, Khoonipur and Ismailpur areas, they said.

At Nakhas, police lathi-charged protesters.

