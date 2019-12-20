Left Menu
Day after violent protests, tight security in Lucknow

  • Updated: 20-12-2019 16:03 IST
Tight security measures were in force in Lucknow with deployment of armed police to ensure peace and tranquillity during Friday prayers, a day after violence erupted during protests against the amended citizenship law. Police said there was no fresh clashes till noon and Friday prayers passed off peacefully, even though market wore a deserted look and internet services remain snapped.

"Muslim scholars of all mosques have been contacted and requested to help ensure peace and order. There should be no problem to anyone. We are personally moving around to see this," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said. Director General of Police O P Singh, who visited various parts of the state capital to review police preparedness, said all precautions are being taken to ensure that the situation remains peaceful.

Senior police officers were seen taking rounds in the city, especially the sensitive Muslim-dominated Old City areas where a person was killed during the protests on Thursday, since early morning with heavy checking at different spots. Police personnel and jawans of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed at all important places and patrolling was being carried out, officials said.

Markets wore a deserted look and the streets did not have the usual traffic. DGP Singh issued an appeal urging people not to indulge in violence and help maintain the peace.

Talking about the Thursday violence, he said, "We have got some evidence that indicate the hand of outsiders. We are investigating them. Mobile phones and call details of those identified are being checked," he said. "We have indication that some people had come from places like Barabanki and Bahraich. Some were speaking Bengali and it will be found out if they came from West Bengal," Singh said.

Internet services have been suspended in the state capital since Thursday night. The man who died during the violence on Thursday had suffered firearm injury while passing by a protest. The Uttar Pradesh police chief had, however, said the death was not linked to the agitation or any police action.

The protestors indulged in brick-batting and arson at different localities of Lucknow on Thursday and also damaged vehicles belonging to some electronic channels. According to an official statement, about a dozen vehicles were damaged and 18 policemen were injured in the clashes.

As many as 112 people were detained in connection with the violence and legal action is underway against them.

