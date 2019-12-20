Violence spreads to new areas in UP

Violence spread to more parts of Uttar Pradesh as anti-citizenship law protesters pelted stones at police in Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Sambhal when they were stopped from taking out rallies after the Friday prayers. Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been placed in the entire state since Nov 9.

Though the state capital Lucknow and Aligarh remained largely peaceful, new areas were hit by violence. Demonstrators indulged in stone-pelting in several cities, forcing police to use canes and lob tear-gas shells to disperse the protesters. Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Sambhal were hit majorly by the ongoing protests on Thursday too.

Internet services remained suspended in several districts to check spread of rumours.

