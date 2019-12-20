Left Menu
Be cautious while posting on social media, Assam police tells

  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:44 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:44 IST
With the restoration of mobile internet data services after nine days of suspension due to violence during anti-CAA protests, the Assam police on Friday urged people to be cautious while posting or sharing information on the social media. The services resumed to enable people to go about life in a normal manner but action will be taken against those violating peace and harmony in the state, senior police officers said.

"We request citizens to be cautious while posting or sharing unverified/provocative information on social media. We are looking forward to your continued support in ensuring peace & harmony in the State", Assam Police tweeted. Assam Police Additional Director General (Law and Order) G P Singh also tweeted: "Friends, the mobile internet services are being restored to enable people to go about life in a normal manner. Please be wise in writing, forwarding posts on various social media platforms.

"Let's build a stronger Assam together. Looking forward to continued support. @assampolice." Broadband services have already resumed in the state from Wednesday. Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Debraj Upadhyaya told reporters that "action will be taken as per law against those violating peace and harmony".

He said, "A WhatsApp number will be introduced today so that people can report about any social media post that may breach peace in the state and lodge complaints related to hate or fake messages." As many as 99 cases have been registered in various police stations in Guwahati so far, and 112 people arrested on charges of rioting, vandalism, arson and attempt to murder. Violent protests had erupted in the state after the Rajya Sabha last week passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, forcing the administration to impose curfew on several trouble-torn areas, including Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

With the situation now returning to normal, curfew has been lifted or relaxed and mobile internet services restored in the cities and towns..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

