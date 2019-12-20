Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climbers from Pak, B'desh, China and Afghanistan need permission to scale Indian peaks: MHA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:32 IST
Climbers from Pak, B'desh, China and Afghanistan need permission to scale Indian peaks: MHA
Image Credit:

Mountaineers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and China will have to take prior permission for climbing "open peaks" in India and will have to follow specific routes as prescribed by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, according to a Home Ministry order. Amending the over-70-year-old Foreigners Order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a gazette notification on Friday saying that nationals or persons having their origin to the four countries will have to take permission for even climbing peaks which are "open".

The ministry said that the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) shall specify routes, attach liaison officers and impose such restrictions "as it may deem necessary in respect of peaks which are so opened under specific orders issued by the Central Government". India had earlier opened 137 peaks across the country which included Kanchenjunga, Nepal Peak in Sikkim, Garur Parbat and Purbi Dunagiri in Uttarakhand, Mount Kailash in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mulkila in Himachal Pradesh.

It said no foreigner or group of foreigners shall climb or attempt to climb any mountain peak in India, except those peaks which are opened for mountaineering or trekking expeditions, without obtaining the prior permission in writing of the central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Four given death penalty for killing 71, injuring 185 in 2008 Jaipur serial bombing

A special anti-terror court here on Friday awarded death penalty to four convicts in the 2008 Jaipur serial terror bombing case that had left 71 dead and 185 injured. Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma, heading the spe...

ICC prosecutor announces probe into 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories

The Hague, Dec 20 AFP The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said Friday she wanted to open a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories. Prosecutor Fatou Besouda added that before doing so she wou...

Anti-CAA stir: At least 6 dead as violence rocks UP; thousands rally in national capital

At least six persons died as violent clashes with police rocked Uttar Pradesh on Friday while thousands rallied in the national capital and several other cities with tricolour and Save Constitution banners as part of raging protests across ...

90 pc of wheat sowing done; acreage touches 278 lac ha so far

Area sown to wheat, the main rabi crop, touched 278 lakh hectare ha so far in this season, about 90 per cent of the normal sowing area under this crop, according to agriculture ministry data released on Friday. The area sown to wheat crop i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019