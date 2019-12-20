Stretch between Mandi House and ITO closed due to protests: Delhi Traffic Police

The Delhi Traffic Police has closed the stretch between Mandi House and ITO owing to the anti-Citizenship Act protests, which turned violent near Old Delhi on Friday.

"Traffic movement is closed from Mandi House to ITO due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in a tweet.

