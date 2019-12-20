Police say 'outsiders' involved in Delhi Gate violence, detain some people

Delhi Police on Friday said "outsiders" were involved in the violence near Delhi Gate during protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"We used mild force and water cannon, didn't lathicharge protesters or lob tear-gas shells. Many of our personnel have been injured. Some people have been detained," Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

He said that a private car was set on fire by the miscreants and an investigation is underway.

