Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those born before Jul 1, 1987 or whose parents born before that are Indian citizens: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:13 IST
Those born before Jul 1, 1987 or whose parents born before that are Indian citizens: Govt

Anyone born in India before July 1, 1987 or whose parents were born before that date are bona fide Indian citizens according to law and need not worry due to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) or a possible countrywide NRC, a top government official said on Friday. According to the 2004 amendments of the Citizenship Act, people of the country, except those in Assam, whose one parent is an Indian and neither is an illegal immigrant are also considered Indian citizens.

The clarification came amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and several versions of the recently enacted law being circulated in social media about. Those who are born in India before July 1, 1987 or whose parents were born in the country before that year are considered Indians under naturalisation as per the law, the official said.

In case of Assam, the cut off date for identification of an Indian citizen is 1971. Asked about the possibility of rolling out the NRC for the whole country, the official said it was pre-mature to say anything on it as there has been no discussion on it.

"We also appeal to people to not compare the Citizenship Amendment Act with the NRC in Assam as the cut-off date for Assam is different," the official said. According to the 2004 amendments of the Citizenship Act, anyone who was born in India on or after January 26, 1950 but before July 1, 1987, anyone who was born in India on or after July 1, 1987 but before December 3, 2004 and where either of parents is a citizen of India at the time of birth are bona fide Indian citizens.

Those born outside India on or after December 10, 1992 but before December 3, 2004, and whose parent was citizen of India by birth at the time of his or her birth are also Indians. If anyone was born in India on or after December 3, 2004 and if both the parents are citizens of India or one of the parents is a citizen of India and the other is not an illegal migrant at the time of his or her birth are also Indian citizens.

Violent protests have taken place in different parts of the country after the Parliament passed the contentious legislation last week. At least three people were killed in police firing during protests in Assam, two others in Mangaluru and one in Lucknow. Protests were staged against the CAA as well as possible rolling out of NRC for the whole country.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Five dead as storm strikes Iberian Peninsula

A storm sweeping across Spain and Portugal has killed at least five people, damaged buildings, cut power lines and forced authorities to shut roads hit by flooding and fallen trees, officials said on Friday. Storm Elsa hit the Iberian Penin...

Arteta tasked with reviving troubled Arsenal

London, Dec 20 AFP Mikel Arteta has been given the job of reviving the fortunes of Arsenal after he was appointed head coach of the English Premier League side on Friday. The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played more than 100 games for the Gun...

ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she will launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, which could include charges against Israelis or Palestinians.I am satisfied that ...

UPDATE 3-British PM Johnson wins vote on Brexit deal in time for Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in parliament on Friday, the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britains departure from the European Union by Jan. 31 after his landslide victory. Lawma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019