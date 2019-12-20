Jabalpur: Curfew imposed in parts of city; schools closed

Curfew was imposed in Gohalpur and Hanumantal police station limits in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday following violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Curfew was also imposed in some parts of Kotwali and Adhartal police station limits, District Collector Bharat Yadav told PTI commenting on Jabalpur curfew. All these areas are predominantly Muslim.

Schools would remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure during Jabalpur Curfew, he said. The situation was now under control, he added.

Protests were held in several parts of the state on Friday, despite prohibitory orders in 44 districts, and all were peaceful except one in Jabalpur where stones were pelted on police, officials said.

In Gohalpur area of Jabalpur, stones were pelted at police by protesters. Police resorted to a baton charge to regain control of the situation, officials said. Efforts were on to nab the trouble makers, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jabalpur Zone) Bhagwat Singh Chauhan had earlier told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

