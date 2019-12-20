Customs seize USD 65,300, gold at Chennai airport

The Customs Department on Friday seized USD 65,300 from four passengers bound for Bangkok from the airport here, officials said. The department's air intelligence wing intercepted them and seized the USD in 100 denominations, equivalent to Rs 46.17 lakh.

A Customs press release said seven gold chains, gold cut bits and bundles of the precious metal in paste form, totalling Rs 23.38 lakh, were recovered from two passengers who arrived from Malaysia on Thursday night. They had concealed the contraband in their baggage.

In another incident the same day, customs sleuths seized gold worth Rs 28.22 lakh and arrested a man in this connection. The passenger, who arrived from Sharjah, had concealed it in his rectum and pant pocket.

According to the customs department, passengers carrying gold less than Rs 20 lakh in value are let off after collecting their passport and other details. They are arrested once the value crosses Rs 20 lakh and do not possess any valid documents for the gold.PTI VIJ BN BN.

