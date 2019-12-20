Left Menu
'Haryana to have anti-narcotics bureau within a year: Home Minister Vij

  PTI
  Chandigarh
  Updated: 20-12-2019 21:39 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:39 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the state will have an anti-narcotics bureau within a year to curb drug menace and nab narcotics smugglers in the state. "Haryana Narcotics Bureau will be set up within a year to curb the drug menace in the state...," announced the minister, while chairing a review meeting of an anti-drug campaign by Haryana Police, Operation Prahar.

Information about people involved in drug peddling could also be given on Police Department's toll free number 18001801314 and mobile number 7087089947, said an official release quoting the minister. Vij said 'Operation Prahar' was started by the police a month ago against the drug malady in the state. Under this operation, the police have registered 281 cases and arrested 319 people.

During this period, the police seized 5.899 kg of opium, 2391.35 kg of poppy husk, 9.972 kg of charas, 262.37 kg of ganja, 2.124 kg of smack, 870 grams of heroin, 83,446 drug pills, 2,628 capsules, 335 injections and 1,612 syrup from those arrested during the operation, he said. Reiterating his commitment towards the campaign against drugs, the home minister said the main objective of the government is to completely curb the drug trade. He said it is also being contemplated to bring about a change in the law so as to take stern action against those involved in the illegal smuggling of drugs and attach their property besides impounding the vehicles involved in the illegal trade.

Among those present in the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Khullar, Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava and other senior police officers. PTI SUN

RAX RAX

