Left Menu
Development News Edition

North India shivers in cold wave as fog affects rail, air traffic in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:41 IST
North India shivers in cold wave as fog affects rail, air traffic in Delhi

Bone-chilling cold conditions prevailed in north India on Friday with fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, as a foggy morning in Delhi led to flight cancellations and train delays. Officials at the Delhi airport said 19 flights were cancelled and five diverted as the dense fog reduced visibility to zero at some places early in the morning. Railway officials said over 100 trains were delayed by up to two hours.

Visibility was zero at Palam and 300 metres at Safdarjung at 5.30 am which improved later. The city also braved a cold day with minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average.

Due to low temperature and high humidity, the air quality was in the "severe" category in the morning. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's AQI at 8 am was at 430. The Met department has forecast "severe cold conditions" accompanied by light rain drizzle in the city for Saturday.

Some higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Friday with forecast of heavy rain and snowfall till December 21. However, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state increased by a few notches since Thursday. Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong experienced 5 cm snowfall followed by Gandhola witnessing 3 cm and Kinnaur's Kalpa getting 1 cm.

The coldest place in the state was Keylong where the minimum settled at minus 6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kalpa was 0.7 degrees Celsius. Famous tourist destination Manali recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius followed by Kufri registering 4 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie at 4.3 degrees Celsius and Shimla at 6.3 degrees Celsius.

Up north, moderate snowfall began in most parts of Kashmir Friday afternoon. Twelve flights to and from the Srinagar airport were cancelled due to the bad weather conditions. Severe cold wave conditions gripped Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the snowfall with the meteorological department also forecasting fairly widespread rains and snowfall in J-K and at isolated places in Ladakh over the next two days.

The adverse weather conditions also forced the suspension of traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 5.30 pm, leaving thousands of Valley-bound vehicles stranded. Jawahar Tunnel - the gateway to Kashmir - recorded about six inches of snow by this evening, a traffic department official said. The night temperature in most parts of the two Union Territories saw a dip, with Drass belt of Ladakh recording the lowest temperature of minus 16.1 degrees Celsius, while Banihal belt in Jammu region was the coldest area in the region at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. Kashmir's Gulmarg belt registered minus 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city registered a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius -- 2.4 notches below normal, a meteorological department official said. Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, registered a night temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley with a minimum of 6.5 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir was freezing at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, the official said.

In Haryana and Punjab also, cold weather conditions persisted on Friday also as Hisar (Haryana) recorded the lowest temperature across the two states at 4.5 degrees Celsius. Karnal, too, braved the chill at a low of 6 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered a minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said here.

Ambala recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius while Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced a cold night recording lows of 6.8, 6.3 and 6.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius while Patiala, too, shivered at a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar (7.4), Adampur (7.9), Halwara (7.5), Faridkot (7.8) and Gurdaspur (6.9) also experienced a cold night. However, Ludhiana registered an above normal minimum at 9.2 degrees Celsius. The Union territory of Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, recorded a minimum of 9.9 degrees Celsius.

The MeT official said fog reduced visibility in the morning at Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Sirsa, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Gurdaspur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

TRS govt successful in steering Telangana as a secular state:

The TRS government has been successful in steering Telangana as a secular state where all religions get equal respect, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday. One thing I can say with certainty. Some may have objections, some ma...

Report: Seattle RB Penny set for knee surgery

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL on Friday in Los Angeles, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported. Penny was injured Dec. 8 in a 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after being injured o...

UPDATE 8-Boeing's test capsule fails in mission to space station

Boeing Cos new astronaut capsule on Friday failed to reach the orbit of the International Space Station, U.S. space agency NASA said, cutting short a critical unmanned test mission in the embattled aerospace giants race to send humans to th...

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union minister pointed out, has not even been formu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019