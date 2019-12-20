Maha man throws gelatin bomb on police team out to arrest him

A man in Maharashtra's Palghar district threw a crude bomb on a police team when it went to arrest him in connection with a assault case, an official said on Friday. He was identified as Shendepada resident Santosh Shende, the Vikramgadh police station official said.

"A team had gone to arrest him on Thursday afternoon. But he threw a crude gelatin bomb at the police personnel. No one was injured. The accused has not been arrested as yet," he added..

