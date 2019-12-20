Kerala government stops National Population Register

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
All schools, colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Saturday, state officials said. An order was issued to this effect on Friday night, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying in an official statement.The ...
A seven-member team of the National Human Rights Commission on Friday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia University as part of its probe into the alleged police excesses following their entry into the varsity campus, an official said. Accordi...
Kerala Government has stayed all the activities connected with the updation of the National Population Register NPR. A statement issued from Chief Ministers Office read, The State Government has always provided assistance to the census ever...
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday apologised for going on a family holiday amid a bushfire crisis in his country. Morrison, in a statement, said that he would return to Australia as soon as can be arranged, Xinhua news agen...