Chennai: Gold worth Rs 51 lakh, US dollars worth 46 lakh seized from Airport, 1 held

The Air Intelligence Unit officers at Anna International Airport, Chennai on Friday seized US Dollars worth Rs 46 lakh and arrested one person in this connection.

The Air Intelligence Unit officers have also seized gold worth Rs 51 lakhs along with the US Dollars.

Earlier this week, gold worth Rs 82 lakhs was seized by the Customs department officials from a total of six passengers arriving at the airport here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

