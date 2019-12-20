Left Menu
Development News Edition

Internet back in Assam: Twitterati heaves sigh of relief, thanks lawyers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 23:47 IST
Internet back in Assam: Twitterati heaves sigh of relief, thanks lawyers

"Internet is back" -- this was a common status of many users on social media platforms as mobile data services were restored across Assam on Friday, ending a nearly 10-day internet drought in the state. From students to professionals, teenagers to adults, people heaved a sigh of relief, and many took to Facebook and Twitter to express their sentiments and opinions.

While most were just relieved to see the mobile internet connection back in their phones, many Twitter users also thanked the lawyers associated with the case after PILs were filed in the Gauhati High Court challenging the suspension of internet services in the state. Internet services were suspended in Guwahati in Kamrup (Metro) and several other districts on December 11 evening to prevent misuse of social media in disturbing peace and tranquility as well as to maintain law and order.

The services were restored on Friday even as protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued in the state. "After 9 days, finally government has resumed mobile Internet Services in Assam as per high court's order," wrote Nabajyoti Lahkar, a user on Twitter and signed off with 'Jai Ai Axom' -- the rallying cry of the anti-CAA movement.

Chinmoy Deka, a student of B Borooah College in Guwahati, was relieved to use his smartphone after nine days. "The moment I turned on internet on my phone, dings of Facebook and WhatsApp notifications on my phone kept making the jangling noise. I had several thousands notifications on WhatsApp. It just kept pouring in," he told PTI.

Deka, who opposed the CAA and had joined protests earlier, said with internet restored, many people also resorted to making and sharing memes mocking leaders of the central and state governments who have been supporting the law. "On WhatsApp and Facebook, many kept their status as 'Internet is back', in English, Assamese or both. Some used sarcastic remarks to criticise the government over the internet services suspension," he said.

Several social media users also thanked the lawyers associated with the case heard by the GHC after public interest litigations were filed to challenge the suspension of internet services. The Gauhati High Court had earlier directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services at 5 pm on Thursday.

A division bench of Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Saumitra Saikia gave the direction after hearing four PILs filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, advocates Bonoshri Gogoi, Randeep Sharma and Debakanta Doley. While many took to social media to express their views on the anti-CAA agitation, Assam Police asked people to be cautious in posting anything on such platforms.

"Mobile Internet services have been restored in the state. We request citizens to be cautious while posting or sharing unverified/provocative information on Social Media. "We are looking forward to your continued support in ensuring peace & harmony in the State," Assam Police tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Facebook takes down account network posting artificial pictures, political content

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had taken down a major network that used fake accounts to promote lifestyle and political content, including articles promoting President Donald Trump and criticizing the Chinese government. The network is amo...

Lebanese troops clash with demonstrators protesting new Hezbollah-backed premier - witnesses

Lebanese troops fired tear gas in Beirut on Friday to disperse hundreds of youths who were protesting against the designation of a new prime minister backed by Hezbollah and its allies, witnesses said.The protesters threw rocks and firework...

Pak objects to its mention in Indo-US joint statement

Pakistan on Friday took strong exception to the references towards it in the Indo-US joint statement issued after the conclusion of 22 dialogue in Washington. The second India-US 22 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defens...

UPDATE 1-Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union speech on Feb. 4 after accepting an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday.Pelosi extended the invitation for Trump to address a joint session of the U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019