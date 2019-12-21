Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad taken into police custody
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into police custody from outside the Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning. He was inside the mosque in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
"We have to make sacrifice so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence," he said. Azad had given the Delhi Police a slip to reach the Jama Masjid on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandrashekhar Azad
- Bhim Army
- Jama Masjid
- Delhi Police
ALSO READ
Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained by police
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained during anti-CAA protest march to Jantar Mantar
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad escapes from police after being caught
Supporters help Chandrashekhar Azad flee police amid CAA protests at Jama Masjid