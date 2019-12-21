Delhi cold wave: Om Birla distributes blankets to people near AIIMS

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday distributed blankets to people near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Birla distributed blankets to the needy and homeless people who are forced to sleep in the open.

On Friday, cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

