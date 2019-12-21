Delhi: 46 flights diverted due to dense fog

Forty-six flights were diverted due to dense fog at Delhi airport till December 20 midnight, airport officials said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier yesterday, twelve flights were diverted due to minimum visibility at the runway at Delhi airport till 08:30 pm.

The flight operations at the airport have been affected due to bad weather. While takeoffs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

