Delhi: 17 trains to north India running late due to operational reasons

As a thick blanket of fog engulfs northern part of India, as many as 17 trains on Saturday were delayed for over two hours due to operational reasons. The trains which are running late includes 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express which running late by 3:45 hours, 13413 Malda-Delhi Farakka Express running late by 2:30 hours, 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express running late by 3:45 hours, 12397 Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express running late by 3:40 hours, 12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sankranti running late by 2:30 hours and 12553 Barauni New Delhi Vaishali Express running late by 2:00 hours.

Similarly, 12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Superfast Express running late by 2:15 hours, 12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express running late by 3:00 hours, 12367 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila running late by 2:00 hours, 12721 Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Dakshin Express running late by 2:45 hours, 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express running late by 3:30 hours, 22181 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express running late by 2:30 hours, 12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin UPS Kranti running late by 2:00 hours, 12615 Chennai-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express are running late by 2:00 hours. 22867 Durg-Nizamuddin Humsafar Express is running late by 2:15 hours, 12189 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal is running late by 3:45 hours and 14017 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express is running late by 3:00 hours. (ANI)

