Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: 17 trains to north India running late due to operational reasons

As a thick blanket of fog engulfs northern part of India, as many as 17 trains on Saturday were delayed for over two hours due to operational reasons.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 10:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 09:53 IST
Delhi: 17 trains to north India running late due to operational reasons
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As a thick blanket of fog engulfs northern part of India, as many as 17 trains on Saturday were delayed for over two hours due to operational reasons. The trains which are running late includes 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express which running late by 3:45 hours, 13413 Malda-Delhi Farakka Express running late by 2:30 hours, 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express running late by 3:45 hours, 12397 Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express running late by 3:40 hours, 12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sankranti running late by 2:30 hours and 12553 Barauni New Delhi Vaishali Express running late by 2:00 hours.

Similarly, 12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Superfast Express running late by 2:15 hours, 12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express running late by 3:00 hours, 12367 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila running late by 2:00 hours, 12721 Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Dakshin Express running late by 2:45 hours, 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express running late by 3:30 hours, 22181 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express running late by 2:30 hours, 12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin UPS Kranti running late by 2:00 hours, 12615 Chennai-New Delhi Grand Trunk Express are running late by 2:00 hours. 22867 Durg-Nizamuddin Humsafar Express is running late by 2:15 hours, 12189 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal is running late by 3:45 hours and 14017 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhavna Express is running late by 3:00 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Aryaman Birla takes break from cricket due to mental health issues

Aryaman Birla, who was part of Rajasthan Royals till the last IPL season, has said that he is taking an indefinite break from cricket owing to severe anxiety related to the sport. The 22-year-old, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domesti...

NRI calls for involving diaspora community for speedy financial aid to distressed overseas Indians

Observing that Indian diplomatic missions struggle to help their nationals due to lack of funds, an eminent NRI has called for involving the diaspora community, the ICWF and other renowned organisations and individuals for the speedy financ...

India's Modi summons ministers to discuss security situation following protests

Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting with his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss the security situation in the country following protests against a controversial citizenship law, said two government sources.At least...

NHL roundup: Panthers' Acciari notches 2nd straight hat trick

Noel Acciari scored his second straight hat trick, racking up three consecutive goals during Floridas five-goal second period, as the Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Pavel Bure is the only other Panth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019