Min temp increases marginally in parts of Rajasthan

The minimum temperature increased marginally in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, the meteorological department said. Ganganagar was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

The minimum temperature in Alwar, Vanasthali (Tonk), Pilani, Sikar and Jaipur was 8.2, 8.6, 9.4, 10 and 10.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Ajmer recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Barmer was 12.4, 12.8 and 13.8 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said.

The weather conditions would likely remain the same till Monday, it said.

